Salmon Arm  

Drunk beachgoer arrested by Salmon Arm RCMP after refusing to go home

Beachfront drunk to jail

An extremely intoxicated man found at Canoe Beach was taken to jail after refusing to go inside after being taken home by Salmon Arm Mounties, police say.

Officers responded to a complaint of a very intoxicated man at Canoe Beach on Nov. 13 at about 2 p.m.

The caller told police the man was barely able to walk and expressed concern that he would be unable to care for himself.

“Police attended and located the intoxicated man, who confirmed he had been drinking alcohol,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The man was provided a ride home to his parent’s house, but once there refused to go inside and began wandering towards the highway.”

Police quickly arrested the man for being drunk in public and held the man in cells until he sobered up.

