Family-friendly Santa's Yuletide Village brings Christmas cheer to Salmon Arm

Photo: Forage General Facebook Page

Santa’s Yuletide Village kicks off in Salmon Arm on Friday, offering up two days of festive events to help spread holiday cheer.

Forage General and Downtown Salmon Arm are teaming up to present this new family friendly holiday event at the Salmar Classic Theatre.

Families can come down to the theatre today from noon till 4 p.m. to get pictures with Santa and enjoy free Christmas cartoons on the big screen.

Then from 4 to 6:30 p.m. there will be holiday activity stations including ornament making, a gourmet hot chocolate station, mulled wine for the adults and of course Santa will also be in attendance.

At 6:30 p.m. there will be a special showing of The Grinch starring Jim Carrey, with tickets available for just two dollars each.

The fun begins again on Saturday with Santa pictures and holiday activity stations running from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., with free Christmas cartoons playing on the big screen.