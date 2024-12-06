250377
Salmon Arm  

Family-friendly Santa's Yuletide Village brings Christmas cheer to Salmon Arm

New holiday event begins

- | Story: 521344

Santa’s Yuletide Village kicks off in Salmon Arm on Friday, offering up two days of festive events to help spread holiday cheer.

Forage General and Downtown Salmon Arm are teaming up to present this new family friendly holiday event at the Salmar Classic Theatre.

Families can come down to the theatre today from noon till 4 p.m. to get pictures with Santa and enjoy free Christmas cartoons on the big screen.

Then from 4 to 6:30 p.m. there will be holiday activity stations including ornament making, a gourmet hot chocolate station, mulled wine for the adults and of course Santa will also be in attendance.

At 6:30 p.m. there will be a special showing of The Grinch starring Jim Carrey, with tickets available for just two dollars each.

The fun begins again on Saturday with Santa pictures and holiday activity stations running from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., with free Christmas cartoons playing on the big screen.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

250412


249834
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
248915
Real Estate
5094434
409-3160 Casorso Rd.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,900
more details
249678




Send us your News Tips!


248520


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Honey
Honey Shuswap BC SPCA >


249355


250540


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
250637