Temporary access changes this weekend for Salmon Arm hospital's emergency department

Photo: Google Street View

Interior Health is advising of temporary access changes for those visiting the emergency department at Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm.

According to IH, the emergency entrance will be closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday while crews replace the doors.

IH said the emergency department will remain open all weekend, with access from the main entrants on 10th Street NE.

“Signage will be in place and support people will be at the entrance to direct people or take people who need assistance to the emergency or other departments,” IH said in a statement.

Ambulance access to the hospital is not impacted by the work.