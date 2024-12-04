Shuswap Theatre offers pay-what-you-choose tickets for their holiday staged readings of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol

Photo: Luc Rempel

The Shuswap Theatre hopes to bring holiday cheer to everyone in the community with pay-what-you-choose tickets for their staged reading of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

“We know how much the community loves a Christmas show,” said Susan MacMillan of Shuswap Theatre. “A Christmas Carol is offered on a Pay-What-You-Choose basis, so no one is excluded.”

Everyone in the community is invited to come down to the theatre and enjoy the show with a cup of hot apple cider, hot chocolate or a cookie.

A total of ten different actors have been enlisted to take on the 39 roles from the play and although they will be reading from scripts, there will be movement, costume pieces and even lighting and sound effects.

Julia Body, one of the Shuswap Theatre’s most experienced directors and actors, will take on the director's role for the reading.

When asked about the classic holiday play she said, “The story is relevant for every age.”

“Though set in Victorian England, the two children in the play, named Ignorance and Greed, are still very much with us.”

There will be two performances on Saturday, Dec. 14; the matinee at 1:30 p.m. and an evening show at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a second matinee show at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 15.

All shows will be pay-what-you-choose with tickets available online at the Shuswap Theatre website, in person at Choose Refill Salmon Arm or at the door.