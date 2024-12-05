Sicamous seniors' society wants $7K in annual funding from district council

Photo: Luc Rempel

The Sicamous Seniors Centre says their aging building and rising costs are putting a huge strain on their financial situation, and now they are turning to local government for help.

At the Nov. 27 District of Sicamous council meeting, Mary Walters gave a presentation to council formally requesting $7,000 in annual funding for the Sicamous and District Seniors Centre Society for the next five years.

The Sicamous and District Seniors Centre runs weekly events and programs to support local seniors at very low costs.

They provide weekly physical activities such as chair aerobics and yoga as well as educational workshops, cards and game evenings and a Wednesday luncheon.

The organization is entirely volunteer run except for one cook who provides the meals for the luncheon.

Walters explained the organization has logged 14,468 volunteer hours in the last year and, while the board has done a good job finding grants to help pay for repairs to their aging building, they are under serious financial strain.

“We really are finding that as the building ages, we've had some structural issues, etcetera,” she explained. “And our board has worked very diligently in the last year and a half to collect grants to paint the exterior, to upgrade the kitchen electrical, to repair the fire alarm system and the security system.”

She said the society has also been running a successful community fundraising campaign in order to raise $18,000 to replace their aging industrial dishwasher.

“What we're looking for is some support, as I say, our volunteers are putting in many, many hours,” she explained. “We would like to have some support to augment our operating expenses.”

She said they have seen a 50 per cent increase in their cost of insurance, utilities and food in the last year.

The society’s main source of income is through rentals of the building for immunization clinics, parties and celebrations of life.

“That is really our sources of income and so we are finding it a bit of a struggle,” Walters added.

The volunteer organization is looking for a five year deal with the district to provide them with $7,000 in funding annually.

Councillors in attendance voiced support for the seniors society and thanked them for their hard work supporting seniors in the community.

“I just want to say thank you, Mary,” said Coun. Siobhan Rich. “I spent some time in the building, and I just really appreciate everything you guys are doing,”

“It absolutely is something huge to our community,” she added. “So thank you for all those volunteer hours, and thank you for bringing this to our attention.”

Coun. Bob Evans also thanked Walters and pledged to find support for the Seniors Centre.

“You and your team have worked really hard to host the community … on many occasions,” he said. “I know I'm probably speaking for everybody on the council that we will figure this out and get you guys some support.”

“This is one of the only places in Sicamous like this,” he added. “You guys have always opened your doors to help people and you kept your rates so reasonable to help them.”

In the end council agreed to include the request in the upcoming 2025 budget deliberations which will begin at the select finance committee meeting on Dec. 10.