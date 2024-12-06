Drug impaired driver arrested in Sicamous along with all vehicle occupants

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A driver and their passengers were arrested after Mounties in Sicamous spotted drug paraphernalia in a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop, police say.

On Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. a Sicamous RCMP officer on patrol spotted a vehicle on Eagle Pass Way with an illegal window tint and an obstructed front license plate, according to Mounties.

“The officer noted drug paraphernalia in plain view on approach to the vehicle and the occupants were placed under arrest for possession of drugs,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

The officer also found the driver to be impaired by drugs and suspended his license for 24 hours.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.