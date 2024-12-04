Local fire departments around the Shuswap are collecting donations to help fill pantries this holiday season

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Local fire departments around the Shuswap are doing their part to help brighten the spirits of everyone in their community by leading holiday donation efforts.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Swansea Point Fire Department will be going door to door from noon until 2 p.m. collecting donations for their food drive.

And on Sunday, Dec. 8, the Malakwa Fire Department food drive will kick off at 10 a.m. and run all afternoon. Anyone who misses the pickup can drop off donations at the Malakwa Firehall on Tuesdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All donations collected by the Malakwa Fire Department will go towards the Christmas Hamper programs.

The Anglemont Fire Department will be collecting donations door to door on Tuesday Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday Dec. 14 and Sunday Dec. 15 the Shuswap Fire Department will be at Blind Bay Village Grocer collecting donations from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. Donations of cash and non-perishable food items will go towards the Sorrento Food bank.

The Silver Creek Fire Department’s donation drive is ongoing this holiday season. You can drop off your donations of cash or non-perishable food items at the Silver Creek Fire Hall every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The Eagle Bay Fire Department has made $1,000 donations to the Sorrento Food Bank, Salmon Arm Road Rescue, Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue and Transition House.