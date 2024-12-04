Council happy to hear Ministry of Transportation looking at changes for intersection at 10 Ave. SE and Hwy 97B

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm city councillors were happy to hear changes may be coming to dangerous intersection at 10 Avenue SE and Highway 97B, even if some did not agree with the proposed solution.

At the Nov. 25 Salmon Arm city council meeting discussion of the minutes from the Traffic Safety Committee meeting led to a longer discussion about the dangers posed by the intersection of 10 Avenue SE and Highway 97B.

Coun. Tim Lavery was interested in a bullet point from the minutes relating to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure considering changes to the intersection of 10 Avenue SE and Highway 97B.

“The representative from the Ministry of Transportation who sits on this traffic safety committee advised the committee that their design engineers are currently looking into safety improvements at that location,” explained Robert Niewenhuizen, director of engineering and public works.

“It is still within the design stages, he mentioned that there was a potential that there could be a right in, right out scenario or a no left turn,” he added.

“However, that hasn't been finalized in any way, and there will be a meeting in January to discuss this with the city staff.”

Coun. Lavery noted that MOTI controls the intersection however council and city staff have urged the ministry to improve safety at that intersection for many years.

“I think we are all aware of the difficulties there, and it's good finally, to see some action being pondered by MOTI,” he said.

Other councillors agreed the intersection needs improvements however some felt a right turn only change would not help.

“I'm glad it's finally being looked at,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn. “I know in the many years I've been at this table, we've talked about this intersection just about every year.”

He felt a right turn only scenario would not improve safety at the intersection.

“I can't imagine how right out only would improve safety; because what's going to happen on the 97B is people are going to go, right then turn around in that turn out for trucks and try to come back,” he explained.

“I'm not a traffic engineer, but that solution seems absolutely untenable in my mind."

"I do feel we need more there; whether it's a slower speed limit, whether it's a light, I don't know the answer,” he added.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren agreed that right turn only does not seem like a good solution.

“I'm just thinking it seems like an underpass is the way to go, but that's never going to happen,” she said. “I hope they come up with a better answer than right only turns.”

Another councillor said they use the intersection often and frequently see close calls.

“I'm happy this was brought up,” said Coun. David Gonella. “I travel that cross section quite a bit because my kids go to South Canoe, and I would say three to five times a week… people that were very close to having an accident."

Coun. Gonella then questioned what the best way would be for residents to support changes to the intersection.

Mayor Alan Harrison said concerned residents should contact their MLA.

“I'll always, always encourage residents to contact their MLA and then onwards to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Minister which is now Mike Farnsworth,” he said.

Salmon Arm city council is expected to get an update on the situation after MOTI meets with city staff in January.