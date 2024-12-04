Salmon Arm city council calls changes to intersection 'an accident waiting to happen'

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm city councillors have expressed concern about new changes to the intersection at Highway 97A and Highway 97B, with some councillors calling it an accident "waiting to happen.”

Changes made to the intersection to support extra traffic on the route during Trans-Canada Highway closures related to bridge construction were a hot topic for discussion at the Nov. 25 meeting of Salmon Arm city council.

Coun. Kevin Flynn called on the city to make it known to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure that there isn’t enough signage about changes made to lane assignments at the intersection of Highway 97A and Highway 97B.

"I don't think there's enough signage to say it's been changed,” he said.

“On that corner now people's old habits are literally dying hard, and hopefully nobody has a head on when they think that they're in a passing lane.”

The intersection where Highway 97B connects to Highway 97A now features a left turn lane for vehicles moving from 97B onto 97A towards Grindrod however the lane used to be a passing lane for vehicles moving up the hill on Highway 97B towards Salmon Arm.

“I have significant concerns, having driven that at night, having driven it after a snowfall, that that intersection is an accident literally waiting to happen,” he added.

“I do believe we have a responsibility for our residents to make sure that MOTI knows we don't feel those changes are properly implemented with enough signage.”

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she had experienced dangerous incidents in that area already.

“We came home from an eye appointment in Vernon on Tuesday, and I was promptly passed as I came up the hill in my lane, the traffic that had turned off the other highway came right up beside me and floored it up the hill in the oncoming lane, not knowing that they were driving the wrong way on the wrong side of the road,” she said.

“it's true, it's an accident waiting to happen.”

Mayor Alan Harrison suggested the city should follow the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s lead in the matter, as the intersection is outside of city limits.

He encouraged Flynn, vice-chair of the CSRD board, to have the regional district look into the matter further and discuss it further with MOTI.