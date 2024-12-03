Pickup registered to Vernon business clocked at 109 km/h in a 60 km/h zone: Sicamous RCMP

Photo: KTW file photo

A truck registered to a Vernon business was caught going 50 km/h over the speed limit in Sicamous, police say.

According to Sicamous Mounties,

On Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m. a Sicamous RCMP officer on patrol saw a 2024 Ford F-150 travelling at high speeds on Highway 1 eastbound near Rauma Crescent.

“The truck was confirmed to be driving at 109 km/h in the posted 60 km/h zone past businesses in the area,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

The pickup truck was found to be registered to a business in Vernon.

Police issued the driver a $368 fine for excessive speeding and the F-150 was impounded for seven days.