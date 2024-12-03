Sicamous council looks to tackle speeding in residential areas

Photo: Luc Rempel

Sicamous council looking for ways to rein in speeding drivers on narrow residential streets.

At the Nov. 27 District of Sicamous council meeting Coun. Bob Evans requested something be done about an increase of speeding incidents in residential areas.

“I've noticed that on some of the streets people have been going a lot faster than 50,” Coun. Evans explained. “The thing I'm really concerned about is streets like Shuswap and the tree streets that don't have any yield or stop signs.”

“I know that the standard speed limit is 50… but I would just like to at least look at the idea of some calming measures,” he added.

Coun. Evans said he had talked with Darrell Garcia, the chief administrative officer about the issue and Garcia had suggested some new yield or stop signs in known problem areas.

“I think it would be worthwhile for staff to spend some time and look at traffic patterns,” said Garceau.

“As an example, if there were to be yield signs or any type of signage on the intersections, we are aware of 10…in that neighborhood, so we'd like to take a look at it.”

He said staff could report back to a future committee of the whole with some cost estimates for further discussion.

Bianca Colonna, chief financial officer pointed out there is a grant available for improving road safety.

“We actually have a grant available with a maximum of $20,000 called the Vision Zero grant, but it's due this Friday,” she explained.

She said they were already planning to use the grant to order portable speed radar signs, however if council preferred they could use some of the funds for the yield signs being discussed.

The speed radar signs are estimated to cost approximately $5,000 each and Colonna told council they could either order two radar signs and save some room for yield signs or get four portable speed radar signs and find another way to fund the yield signs.

Coun. Ian Baillie said he supported applying for the grant and he would be happy to let district staff work out the best way to maximize the return on grant funds.

With the ongoing bridge construction Coun. Siobhan Rich pointed out traffic calming measures could be more important than ever.

“As we go into three years of bridge construction, I think we're going to see a lot of shortcuts,” she said. “We've seen this with accidents, where people and GPS has pushed trucks through our tree streets.”

“I think this could be an ongoing investment in our community,” she added.

Operations manager Darrel Symbaluk explained that staff had identified several areas for the speed radar signs and could probably max out the grant already with the locations they have identified.

“We identified a few spots in town, Old Town Road was one where… we hear speed complaints,” he said.

“We've had a fatality there in the last few years, so that was one location that we've kind of earmarked for those flashing signs to slow people down.”

“Then we would have the flexibility to move them if we needed to,” he added.

He added that he appreciates the discussion around yield signs but he felt it made more sense to wait for staff to come back with a traffic pattern report before buying any yield signs.

Council voted unanimously to pass a motion to have staff move forward with their existing application for the Vision Zero grant.