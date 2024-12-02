Exhausted mother to blame for multi-vehicle accident that closed highway: RCMP

Photo: District of Sicamous A head-on collision last week on Highway 97A near Sicamous left debris scattered across the road.

An exhausted mother has been issued a ticket after crossing into oncoming traffic last week on a highway near Sicamous, causing a multi-vehicle collision that forced the road to be closed for several hours.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a head-on collision at about 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, on Highway 97A north of Swansea Point.

“A northbound SUV had crossed the double-solid line into the path of a southbound F-150, causing extensive damage to both vehicles in the southbound lane,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

Sicamous Fire Rescue crews were needed to extract the driver of the pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV received minor injuries, while her two young children, who were in car seats in the back. appeared to escape injury.

All occupants were transported to Shuswap General Hospital for treatment.

Highway 97A was closed for two hours as crews worked to clear the damaged vehicles.

The highway was especially busy at the time given ongoing Trans-Canada Highway closures in the area due to bridge construction.

The driver of the SUV was issued a ticket for crossing a double solid line.

Police said they believe fatigue was the cause of the collision.