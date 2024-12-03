Chase Village council defeated a motion to increase their pay for the second year in a row

Photo: Village of Chase

The Village of Chase’s elected officials will go without a pay raise for the second year straight.

At the Nov. 26 council meeting a report on council remuneration was presented by Debbie Lovin, chief financial officer recommending an annual 2 per cent increase in pay for councillors and the mayor.

The report cited a Union of BC Municipalities best practices guide which recommends small annual pay increases to keep local government remuneration fair and equitable.

Reasons outlined by the guide include; the large time commitment serving on council represents as well as the impact to finances and employment represented by spending time on council business rather than paid work.

Mayor David Lepsoe put forward a motion to give council a two percent pay increase however his motion failed to find a seconder from any councillor in attendance.

The council failed to pass a two percent pay increase last year as well.

The Mayor has an annual remuneration of $14,610.84 and council members annual remuneration will stay at $9,648.97.