Salmon Arm RCMP deployed a taser after breaking up an early morning fight outside a local pub

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Mounties say they used a Taser to break up a fist fight outside a Salmon Arm pub after one of the combatants tried to square off with a constable.

According to police, officers were called to a report of a fight at 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 23 outside a pub on Lakeshore Drive SW.

“Police attended and could hear yelling around the building, then observed a 33-year-old man on top of a 36-year-old man, with the man on the bottom screaming as if he’d been injured,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“The 33-year-old attempted his best Olympic sprinter impression and ran away as soon as he saw police.”

An officer pursued the man on foot, advising he was under arrest for assault. The Mountie caught up only after the suspect tripped and fell.

Hodges said the officer attempted to de-escalate the situation, but was unsuccessful.

“Instead, the 33-year-old stood up, faced the officer with clenched fists, stated 'F--- you,' and appeared to be preparing to fight the officer," he said.

Police used a Taser on the man and took him into custody.

The 36-year-old combatant was arrested for causing a disturbance.

Both of the men involved in the scuffle were held in jail overnight and no injuries were reported.

Police said the fight was deemed consensual after further conversations with both men.