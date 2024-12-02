Reckless, intoxicated 18-year-old driver lashes out at Salmon Arm Mounties, police say

Photo: Glacier Media

A reckless and intoxicated 18-year-old driver accused Salmon Arm RCMP of having it out for him after he failed a roadside breath test.

According to police, an officer in an unmarked vehicle was tailgated by a black Honda Prelude at about 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 23.

“The officer allowed the Prelude the pass, then initiated a traffic stop.” Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said in a news release.

The driver was an 18-year-old with an N restriction who told police he was heading to the same area as the the officer.

“The officer could smell alcohol and a near-empty bottle of rum was on the passenger side floor,” Hodges said.

Police conducted a breath demand of the driver and both attempts resulted in a fail reading.

“The 18-year-old then accused police of 'f---ing me over,' while police explained to the young man that he was the one that choose to drive impaired,” Hodges said.

The Honda Prelude was impounded for 30 days and the 18-year-old driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition.