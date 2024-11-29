Soulidified brings three-time Juno award winning saxophonist back to Salmon Arm

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club

Three-time Juno award winning saxophonist Campbell Ryga is coming back to Salmon Arm as he teams up with Joe Auty and their band Soulidified for a show at the Nexus at First in Salmon Arm.

The performance will take place on Dec. 12, presented by the Salmon Arm Jazz Club.

Soulidified is a neo-soul and fusion group that delivers a combination of jazz harmonies and infectious high energy grooves.

The band features Campbell Ryga on saxophones, Joe Auty on trumpet and flugelhorn, Loni Moger on guitar, Stefan Bienz on bass and Will Freisen on drums.

The band combines elements of R&B, soul, jazz, hip-hop and funk to covers from well-known artists like Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers and more.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Admission is by donation with coffee, tea and treats available at intermission.

To learn more about this show and other upcoming jazz events, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.