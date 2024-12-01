CKPC Holiday Train brings musical guests Sofia Camara, Magic! to Shuswap, Thompson regions

Photo: Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Shuswap and Kamloops-area residents can enjoy free holiday musical performances as the CKPC Holiday Train makes its festive annual trip across the country.

The holiday train is preparing to make its seasonal pilgrimage through Canada, bringing holiday cheer and live music to a number of stops in the region on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Canadian reggae fusion band Magic! will be riding the rails along with singer-songwriter Sofia Camara.

The holiday train will stop in Sicamous on Dec. 17 at 5:15 p.m., and will make another stop in Canoe at 6:45 p.m. before heading to Salmon Arm for an 8 p.m. performance.

Notch Hill will get its visit from the holiday train that same night at 9:30 p.m.

On Dec. 18, the holiday train will stop in Chase at 2:45 p.m. before heading to Kamloops for a 5 p.m. performance at Sandman Centre on Lorne Street.

The next stop will be in Savona at 7:05 p.m. The train will keep chugging down the track to Ashcroft for a performance at 8:45 p.m.

For more information and a full schedule of holiday train stops, visit the CKPC website.