Chase Fire Rescue gets road rescue upgrade with purchase of 20-year-old truck

Photo: Chase Fire Rescue Facebook

Chase Fire Rescue will soon enjoy an upgraded road rescue vehicle after Chase village council agreed to authorize $80,000 for the purchase of a 20-year-old truck.

At a Nov. 26 meeting, council passed a motion to authorize the purchase of a 2005 Ford F550 in order to replace the current 1999 Freightliner truck used by Chase Fire Rescue.

Brian Lauzon, fire chief for Chase Fire Rescue, submitted a report to council outlining the reasons for upgrading their road rescue vehicle.

“The existing Freightliner is approaching the end of its serviceable life,” Lauzon said. “As the truck ages, its reliability has significantly declined, and repairs have become more frequent and costly.”

The Freightliner is only able to hold two responders in the cab with capacity for three more in the rear compartment. However, the rear compartment lacks modern safety features like shoulder seatbelts and airbags.

The cost to purchase and outfit the Ford F550 for rescue operations will cost approximately $80,000, with the funds to come from surplus.

The 2024-2028 financial plan for the Village of Chase had $200,000 earmarked to purchase a road rescue vehicle in 2025.

With the approval of the F550 purchase, the village will save more than $100,000 in costs.

“I know that engines and other fire trucks can have lifespans on them. The truck is 20 years old, albeit in good condition. Are we going to run into an issue where we're going to have to replace the truck sooner rather than later?” Coun. Dan Stevens asked.

Lauzon said while fire engines have certain limits to their longevity for liability and insurance purposes, other vehicles in the fire department’s fleet are not regulated the same way.

Council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of the Ford F550. Once the old vehicle is decommissioned, it will be sold via a sealed bid process.