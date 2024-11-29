Salmon Arm Mounties put cowboy skills to work capturing runaway horse

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP

Salmon Arm Mounties were enlisted to help with some livestock wrangling after receiving multiple reports of a runaway horse.

On Nov. 16 at about 10:30 p.m., a woman reported to police that her horse had been spooked and ran away.

“Salmon Arm RCMP received multiple updates from callers reporting seeing a horse in the neighbourhood around 20th Avenue NE,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“Police located the horse and were able to hold onto it for a short while, until it decided to run away again.”

Officers followed the horse as it made its way down 30 Street NE where it was eventually corralled in a parking lot.

“Attending members were able to rein in the situation, and assisted the owner by distracting the horse with some food while it was haltered,” Hodges said.

The owner was able to walk the animal to a friend’s house nearby to wait for a horse trailer to arrive.