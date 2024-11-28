Salmon Arm police give warning to man caught shouting 'extremely racist remarks' at new neighbour

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Salmon Arm Mounties say they issued a warning to a 35-year-old man after he was caught on video shouting “extremely racist remarks” at his new neighbour.

On Nov. 22 at 9:30 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP were contacted by a man who said an unknown neighbour came over and began shouting racist comments at him. The complainant told police he had just moved in that day, and provided video of the incident to police.

“The video showed the unprovoked 35-year-old neighbour shouting extremely racist remarks, and vague threats at the complainant,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“Police attempted to speak with the neighbour, but the 35-year-old man’s wife denied that he was home, despite police observing a man that appeared to be hiding in the window.”

RCMP officers came back the next day and spoke to the man.

Mounties said the man tried to explain to police why he behaved the way he did at his neighbour’s house, but according to Hodges, “his actions did not match what was portrayed in the video that was provided to police.”

Police warned the man his actions could constitute a criminal offence, and he could face criminal charges if there was another incident.

Officers also encouraged the complainant to call police if there were any further issues with the neighbour.