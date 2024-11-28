Early bird passes go on sale next week for 33rd annual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues festival

Photo: Ihana Images

The early bird gets the worm — or in this case, glamorous tent accommodations — as Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival organizers have announced new glamping options and early bird passes will go on sale next week.

The 33rd annual Roots and Blues Festival in Salmon Arm is still many months away, but early bird tickets, camping and new glamping passes will go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 9 a.m.

“We have thousands of audience members who return year after year, and the day that early bird tickets go on sale is an exciting day,” said Althea Mongerson, marketing coordinator.

“This is the best chance to get the best prices, so if you know you’re going to visit the festival, get these passes while you can.”

Only a limited number of passes will be available at the lowest early bird prices. Once they are gone, the more expensive advanced ticket pricing will take effect.

“This is a nice way to reward those folks who are dedicated festivalgoers and help make it possible for us to host a world-class event year after,” Mongerson added.

Thanks to a new partnership with Wild Havens Pop Up Glamping, there will be 28 special glamping spots available for guests looking for a more glamorous camping experience.

Glampers will enjoy canvas bell tent accommodations featuring foam or air mattresses and the option to house two to eight guests.

Other features include onsite parking and private porta-potties only usable by other customers staying in one of the 28 glamping spots.

Glamping passes range from $750 to $1,750 plus taxes and deposit for the weekend.

“We’re excited to offer another accommodation option to make it even more convenient for people to stay in Salmon Arm and enjoy the festival,” Mongerson said.

The more budget-conscious festivalgoers can submit volunteer applications starting Dec. 5.

Festival volunteers run everything from the ticket gates to the beer gardens, and as recompense for their hard work, receive complimentary weekend passes and special camping rates.

Passes and volunteer applications will be available on the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival website on Dec. 5.