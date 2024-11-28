Zoning amendment for Chase low income seniors housing project passes despite opposition

Photo: Village of Chase

A low income seniors housing project slated to be built next to the Art Holding Memorial Arena in Chase has received the zoning amendment necessary to move forward despite vocal opposition from the Chase and District Recreation Society and a village councillor.

The 37-unit seniors housing project will feature a mix of market and subsidized units and is being built by Oncore Seniors Society in partnership with BC Housing.

The location chosen for the development was the last piece of property zoned for recreation in the village, but Oncore and village staff previously stated this was the only suitable property currently available.

At a Nov. 27 meeting, council passed first, second and third readings for the zoning amendment bylaw as well as bylaw adoption.

“I just want everyone to know this is a really tough decision for me,” said Coun. Jane Herman. “I have been involved in the recreation society in the past, and I have the utmost respect for the recreation society members at present."

Herman said she was "totally against this project" in years past, as she was on the recreation side of the discussion.

"Since I've been elected as a councillor, I know now that there are a lot of other things that make our community tick and move, and housing is obviously a huge one that we need right now,” she added.

“I understand the recreational land issue, but I also understand that due to our limited taxation, it's going to be a long, long time before we can put anything on that mud pit or hole that is there now.

"I don't actually see it in the foreseeable future, unless somebody donates us $30 million or something.”

Coun. Dan Stevens disagreed with Herman, and said he has heard a lot of opposition to the project from Chase residents.

“It's my opinion that the proposal is short sighted and ignores the long term sustainability of the village of Chase,” he said. “Overwhelmingly, over the last few weeks, residents and key interest groups have voiced their opposition to me through emails, phone calls and meetings.”

He added he has received only three emails in support of the project versus dozens of emails and in person conversations he has had with people opposed to the project.

“This development is fantastic for the village, but it's not being put in the right spot.”

Stevens said although the project would bring in $11,000 in taxes plus utilities, he felt the village should keep the land for the construction of a future recreation facility.

He said with a slight tax increase and a different approach to managing funds, the village could build a new recreation facility sooner rather than later.

Other councillors favoured moving ahead with the affordable housing project.

“I've looked at this pretty closely, and it seems to me that we have an opportunity to put affordable housing in there for seniors, and it's like anything else, if you let it go now, we'll never get it,” said Coun. Fred Torbohm.

“In the 65 years I've been here...the only thing that's ever been there is a mud puddle.”

“The fact is that our seniors need a place to live,” he added. “I've been elected to look after the people of Chase, this is something that's going to look after the people of Chase, so I have to go with the majority and not the minority."

Mayor says population needs to grow

The property in question originally belonged to a local man named Henry Grube, who in turn sold it to the regional district with the understanding it would be used for recreation.

“I myself knew Henry Grube very well. My dad was Norwegian, he was Danish and we met all the time. …I feel he would be happy that this land is being used for this purpose,” said Mayor David Lepsoe.

A member of the public at the meeting interrupted and shouted that the mayor can’t speak for the dead, but they soon quieted down as Lepsoe continued.

“I think this council has promoted recreation quite heavily,” he said. “We're pumping a lot of money into the arena….we budgeted $50,000 for someone to come and assess the arena to see what its capability is for the next 25 years.”

Lepsoe said the council has always supported the arena, and will continue to do so.

He further explained the village needs a population of approximately 3,500 in order to function properly, and he believes this project will help to address that.

“We need another 1,000 people in Chase to make this town run financially and physically and that's been one of my mandates right since I was first on council,” he added. “We've been working on expanding the population of Chase.

"If this does get the blessing of council, we'll have approximately 100 units being prepared on the go right now.”

The zoning amendment bylaw to allow for the construction of the seniors affordable housing project passed first, second and third reading with only Stevens opposed.

The bylaw also received adoption at the meeting in accordance with the new provincial housing regulations.