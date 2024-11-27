Village of Chase hopes letter of support can secure funding for new broadband co-op project

Photo: Village of Chase

Chase council is hoping a letter of support can help secure money for the construction of better broadband infrastructure in the village and surrounding areas after the province initially excluded them from a funding program.

At a Nov. 26 meeting, Chase council agreed to send a letter to Connecting Communities BC to support the inclusion of the village and surrounding areas in the Shuswap Economic Development Society’s funding application for the construction of new broadband infrastructure in rural areas.

At the June 25 village council meeting, council members voted to participate in SEDS’s Shuswap Broadband Project co-operative, a collaboration between Chase, SEDS and Skwlax te Secwepemculecw.

SEDS has successfully applied for provincial funding through Connecting Communities BC to construct a broadband network that would cover various rural areas in the South Thompson and Shuswap regions.

The new network would be run as a co-operative, which would lease the infrastructure to service providers who could use it to provide faster, more stable internet in rural areas.

“There's a significant funding application… to the Connecting Communities BC program, and we're really hoping that we can be included in it,” explained Joni Heinrich, chief administrative officer.

“Turtle Valley and Chase Falkland Valley area were included in the application, but have been excluded by the province, so we're advocating on their behalf, as well as our own.”

The village council voted unanimously to have staff send a letter in support of inclusion for the excluded areas to Connecting Communities BC.