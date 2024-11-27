City of Salmon Arm to consider alternatives after hearing wharf lights could be too bright for nesting birds

Photo: Google Guide/ J. Barry Healey

The City of Salmon Arm is looking to protect the peace, quiet and darkness of a bird sanctuary along the shore of Shuswap Lake.

Salmon Arm city council passed a motion to have staff to look into the costs of installing motion detectors on a set of bright lights on the Salmon Arm Wharf that could be unintentionally lighting up the bird sanctuary area.

At the Nov. 25 Salmon Arm council meeting, Coun. Sylvia Lindgren brought forward a recommendation from the Environmental Advisory Committee to install motion sensors on the large lights at the gas dock attached to the wharf.

“The city has been doing a lot of things to become sort of more dark sky friendly, and it's pretty worldwide known now that that's a really important thing for wildlife in particular, but also for human health,” Lindgren said.

She said the current lights on the gas dock at the end of the Salmon Arm Wharf are unintentionally lighting up the bird sanctuary area along the shoreline to the east.

Robert Niewenhuizen, director of engineering and public works, said the lights were originally installed as a security measure.

“The lights were recommended by the RCMP when we had the fire in 2009, and basically it's been the same ever since,” he said. “We have redirected the lights so that they are further down, but they are very bright lights at the end of the wharf.”

Lindgren said the intent of the motion is to have staff look into how much it would cost to convert the lights to motion activation, and to possibly bring forward a recommendation to council next year before the spring nesting season.

Councillors in attendance were generally supportive of the idea to better protect bird nesting areas, but some also expressed concerns for security and staff time.

“We can look into whether or not there's a better way to do it that would enhance general bird health, but also make sure that we're meeting our legal liability and obligations of operating a wharf, which is a very important matter and not to be taken lightly,” said Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond.

Coun. Tim Lavery also expressed some support for the motion, but he stressed he doesn’t believe this could move ahead in time to be part of this year’s budget deliberation process that is scheduled for December.

“I do not see this being done in any time ready for the budget,” he said. “I do not want to burden staff with the responsibility of doing this for the next three, four, five or six weeks with all of the other things that we have.”

The motion to have staff look into costs and options for making the gas dock lights motion activated was passed with only Coun. Kevin Flynn opposed.