New Secwepemc name unveiled for the Shuswap Healing Centre in Sicamous

Photo: District of Sicamous

The District of Sicamous has chosen a Secwepemc name for a healing centre currently being built in the community.

In a statement, the district announced the new name for the facility will be the Sek’emaws Health Centre.

Sek’emaws is the traditional Secwépemc word for Sicamous which means waist, reflecting the geography of the area where Shuswap Lake and Mara Lake meet through a narrow channel.

“A health centre is key to every community,” said Mayor Colleen Anderson. “We are very grateful for Splatsín’s collaboration on the Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre.”

The district said the new name was chosen after conversations between the district council and Splatsín Kukpi7 and Tkwamipla7.

The new health centre is being built at 200 Main St., designed to draw more medical practitioners to the rural community and provide more wellness options for Sicamous and the surrounding region.

"Renaming the Shuswap Healing Centre to the Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre is a significant step in honouring our history, culture and connection to the land,” said Splatsín Kukpi7 Mike Christian.

“This decision reflects our collective commitment to integrating modern health care with traditional healing practices to support the well-being of all."

The Sek’emaws Health Centre will also feature 3,200 square feet of community space which will allow local groups and organizations to gather for conferences, recreational programs and other events.

Construction on the Sek’emaws Health Centre is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2025.

You can learn more about the project on the District of Sicamous website.