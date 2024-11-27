248501
Salmon Arm  

Sicamous Fire Rescue prepares for annual toy and food bank drive

Sicamous Fire Rescue is writing a list and checking it twice as firefighters plan to brighten holiday spirits around the community with the annual Toy and Food Bank Drive.

On Sunday Dec. 11 from noon until 3 p.m., Sicamous Fire Rescue will be driving fire trucks around town with lights and sirens while collecting donations.

Sicamous Fire Rescue is asking for donations of new or gently used toys and nonperishable food items.

“Let’s make this holiday season memorable and happy for all,” reads a social media post from the fire department.

All proceeds from Toy and Food Bank Drive will go to the Eagle Valley Community Support Society.

