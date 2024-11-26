Adding cats to domestic animal bylaw not seen as a priority by Salmon Arm city council

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm city council was not convinced it was the right time to add cats to the domestic animals bylaw, despite acknowledging the damage cats can do to local songbird populations.

At the Nov. 25 council meeting, Coun. Sylvia Lindgren brought forward a recommendation from the environmental advisory committee to have city staff review the domestic animals bylaw and add felines to the set of regulations.

The bylaw currently outlines rules and regulations for dogs, cattle, fowl, horses, llamas, alpacas, domestic rabbits, guinea pigs and most other kinds of farm animals.

“There were a number of concerns from a number of different people on the committee, and I think we've heard them over the years from people in the community as well, about cats being allowed to run loose while dogs need to be licensed and kept on leash and that sort of thing,” Lindgren said.

“One of the biggest factors for people…is the damage that they do to songbirds.

“It's the number one cause of death for songbirds, and far outweighs all other causes,” Lindgren added.

Coun. Kevin Flynn expressed concerns about adding more work for busy city staff.

“I do support it going to staff, but I do also recognize that any time we refer things to staff, something else comes off the table of what staff can do,” Flynn said.

“We're still struggling with dog control, we're still struggling with bylaw officers, so I'm just concerned as to how much time this might take staff to come back with a report and where it should fit in prioritization.”

Mayor Alan Harrison agreed that managing the bylaw seemed like a big hurdle.

“First of all, I love songbirds, and I love birds in general. …But this is not a priority to me either,” he said.

Harrison said he felt enforcing any kind of bylaw to keep cats indoors would create too much extra work for bylaw officers, and he did not want to set a false expectation that the city would move to licensing cats the way they license dogs.

Lindgren acknowledged the pressures on limited staff time, but said she would be happy with the motion being passed even as a low priority issue for staff to look at in the future when they have more time available.

Other councillors were more agreeable to the idea of looking at it in the future, but it was not enough to win over the whole council.

“Our bylaw team is already too busy with homelessness and dealing with our encampments and dealing with the safety of our public and our dog control bylaw is a challenge at times for enforcement,” Flynn said.

“I don't see this in the next two years being a priority."

The motion to have city staff review the domestic animals bylaw was defeated with Coun. Tim Lavery, Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond, Flynn and Harrison opposed.