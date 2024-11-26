Shuswap Youth Soccer looks to take turf from SASCU Memorial Arena for temporary field

Photo: Luc Rempel

It could be game on this winter as Shuswap Youth Soccer got the green light from Salmon Arm city council to take possession of the old turf from SASCU Memorial Arena.

Chad Forman, operations manager of Shuswap Youth Soccer, sent a letter to mayor and councillors that was slated for discussion at the Nov. 25 regular council meeting.

In his letter, Forman asked if Shuswap Youth Soccer could take ownership of the turf from the SASCU Memorial Arena. He said Shuswap Youth Soccer originally purchased the turf, and with the upcoming demolition of the arena, it holds no value for the city — and in fact, the city would probably have to pay thousands of dollars for its disposal.

Coun. Kevin Flynn made a motion to have staff look into the options available to the city, and see if they could give the turf to Shuswap Youth Soccer.

Most councillors in attendance were in favour of the motion, but some of them had further questions.

“I have no issue with giving this turf away to somebody who could use it, but I do have concerns regarding where it would be used,” said Coun. Sylvia Lindgren. “I would assume that this is meant to be an indoor surface, and I don't know if there's another indoor place to put it.

“I'm not sure what they have in mind, but I do have concerns about the materials breaking down and getting into the soils and that sort of thing.”

Forman was in attendance at Monday's council meeting, and spoke up to clarify things for council and explain the soccer club’s position.

He said since the artificial turf installation at Blackburn Park has been delayed, the club is worried about potentially spending two more winters without any options for soccer. The club is hoping to find a temporary solution by re-using the turf.

“We've got a couple locations that might work, they are outdoor,” he said. “We're not going to find an indoor solution, you guys are working on an indoor solution. It's very hard. It's a big piece of land.

“But basically, we would do the groundwork, we would do all the work and make a temporary field for the next three to five years, or whatever we need it for.”

He said they have a tentative space near the airport on some industrial land that they could lease to create a temporary turf field.

Mayor Alan Harrison agreed with other councillors that it seems like a win-win.

“I agree with what I've heard from other councillors, that if it's just going to be thrown out, and we know that not just youth soccer, but other field sports are looking desperately for places to extend their season, maybe this is one that can work.”

Council voted unanimously in favour of city staff working with Salmon Arm Youth Soccer on allowing them to remove the turf from the SASCU Memorial Arena at no cost to the city.