CSRD applying for $10,000 to hold leadership forum with local First Nations

Photo: Luc Rempel

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is hoping to continue improving communication with local Secwépemc bands, with plans to host a leadership forum bringing First Nations and local government leaders together.

At a Nov. 21 meeting, the CSRD board was presented with a staff recommendation to apply for a $10,000 funding application from the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

The money would be put towards hosting a Community to Community Leadership Forum with the Secwépemc bands consisting of the Adams Lake Indian Band, Neskonlith Indian Band, Skwlax te Secwepemculecw, Splatsin and Shuswap Band.

“One of the objectives of the board and our new CAO when he was hired was to work on these relationships,” said director Kevin Flynn.

“We did get invited to a four-band meeting, which was, I believe, a first for the area last month, and there was a thank you letter for that in the agenda. ...I do think this is a very important step, and all of the bands were supportive of us taking a leadership role in this, so I hope we continue this process."

New CSRD board chair Natalya Melnychuk said hosting the forum is “an important part of our reconciliation journey.”

The board voted unanimously to submit an application to UBCM for $10,000 to host a Community to Community Leadership Forum.