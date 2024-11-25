CSRD applies for $520,000 grant to purchase upgraded equipment for regional fire departments

Photo: Luc Rempel

Christmas could come early for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District's fire departments as the board approved an application for $520,000 in grant funding for firefighting equipment.

At the Nov. 21 CSRD board meeting, staff put forward a recommendation that the board authorize them to apply for up to $520,000 in funding through the 2024 Community Emergency Preparedness fund administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

There are thirteen volunteer and paid-on-call fire departments in the CSRD.

The report from staff said the funding could be used for some important equipment upgrades. This includes turnout gear extractors, essentially advanced washing machines capable of removing more contaminants from firefighting gear.

The report said fire departments are currently using consumer-grade washing machines that do not meet National Fire Protection Association guidelines.

Other recommended purchases include upgraded gas detectors, wildland firefighting personal protective equipment, and replacements for damaged hand-held radios.

“Kudos to staff if they can actually cover off all those, that list of desirables, for $40,000 per department, good work,” said Ron Oszust, mayor of Golden. “Thank you to staff.”

The board of directors unanimously approved a motion to apply for up to $520,000 from the 2024 Community Emergency Preparedness fund.