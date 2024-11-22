Some CSRD directors concerned about the amount of staff time dedicated to rail trail project

Photo: Luc Rempel

Some Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors have expressed concerns over what they say are “hidden costs” and a large amount of staff time dedicated to the new Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail project.

After hearing a report from CSRD CAO John MacLean at the Nov. 21 board meeting, Jay Simpson, director for Electoral Area F, raised concerns over how much CSRD staff time is being spent on the rail trail.

“I'd just like to bring to our attention the words in that report that talk about extensive participation in the rail trail project,” Simpson said.

“I recognize this is a significant project within our boundaries, but we also have to recognize the amount of staff time and CAO time that is going into this one specific initiative, which is probably taking away some efforts in other directions.”

He said the amount of staff time dedicated to the project has been a frustration of his for the past few years.

“I believe there's a lot of hidden costs associated with the rail trail," added Director Marty Gibbons of Electoral Area C. "I think that it's only responsible for us to start tracking some of those."

“From what I've seen, looking through the keyhole it seems like this has been a lot of work for staff and continues to be a lot of work for staff and there's a cost to that.”

Gibbons asked MacLean if the cost of staff time being dedicated to the project was being tracked.

MacLean said there is no specific tracking in place currently, but added he anticipates the amount of time needed to be dedicated to the rail trail will diminish rapidly once the trail is operational.

He said staff could create a report on the amount of time being dedicated to the trail, but Gibbons declined the offer, saying it was "creating more administrative work to figure out what our administrative work is.”

Not everyone at the board shared the same concerns. Director Tim Lavery of Salmon Arm cautioned his fellow directors not to forget about the bigger picture.

“The focus on costs, in my view, is to be matched with the focus on returns of what we have as a legacy project,” Lavery said. “Hopefully staff involvement will diminish over time, but we are talking of a legacy project here, it is going to cost.

“I think eyes were open when there's been ongoing support for this, and I fully support the involvement of staff here so far."

MacLean said ongoing correspondence about new trail-related policies being adopted by the Splatsin, North Okanagan Regional District and the CSRD is responsible for a large portion of the time he has dedicated to the project.