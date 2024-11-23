249820
Salmon Arm  

Semi truck driver facing charges over collision that caused six hour closure of Highway 1 near Sicamous

A truck driver is facing a pair of charges related to not being properly equipped for winter weather following a collision that closed the Trans-Canada Highway for six hours.

On Nov. 16 at about 5 p.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision that happened during a heavy snowfall on the Trans-Canada Highway near Cambie-Solsqua Road.

A westbound semi truck jackknifed in the snowy conditions and went into the ditch on the eastbound side of the highway, shearing off a hydro pole.

This left the semi trailer blocking both lanes of the highway.

“An oncoming SUV was unable to stop in time and struck the trailer which was blocking the highway causing extensive damage to the SUV,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

“The driver of the semi truck was charged with failing to have adequate tires for winter conditions and operating a commercial vehicle without carrying chains.”

There were no injuries reported in the incident, but the crash caused a six-hour closure of the Trans-Canada Highway.

