Charges laid against driver who went wrong way down Highway 1, police say

Photo: Sicamous RCMP

A charge has been laid in connection with a four-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous — a wreck caused by an impatient motorist who decided to drive the wrong way, police say.

Sicamous RCMP responded on Nov. 16 to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Oxbow Frontage Road.

“The driver of a Kia Soul had been traveling west bound in the slow lane when she was forced to stop for traffic due to another collision west of the location,” RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said in a news release.

The driver of the Kia Soul then allegedly turned around and began driving the wrong way in the westbound fast lane.

The Kia collided head on with a Peterbuilt semi truck that was driving west in the same lane.

This collision caused a chain reaction which resulted in two other vehicles also crashing, including a Dodge pickup carrying a family with three young children.

“BC Ambulance transported the family of five and the driver of the Kia to a hospital in Salmon Arm, where they were fortunately released without any significant injuries,” added Sgt. McNeil.

Police have charged the driver of the Kia with driving without due care and attention.