Scammers instruct Sicamous senior to send money via Salmon Arm bitcoin ATM

Police say a scammer claiming to be a Canada Post investigator was able to convince a Sicamous senior to send them money through a bitcoin ATM in Salmon Arm.

On Nov. 15, Sicamous RCMP responded to a report from a local senior who said they were a victim of a fraud involving bitcoin.

“The senior had received a phone call at her residence from a person claiming to be an investigator working for Canada Post,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

“The victim had been told she owed money for duty on parcels she had received.”

The scammer then told the woman to visit a bitcoin ATM and deposit money to an address provided to her by email. The woman followed the instructions provided to her before she realized it was a scam.

McNeil said no government agency, including Canada Post, would ask to be paid with bitcoin for any reason.

Police say if anyone receives a similar phone call, they shouldn't engage with the scammers and instead hang up immediately.

To learn more about how to protect yourself from common scams, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.