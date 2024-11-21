Shuswap Theatre to hold auditions for comedy production Halfway There

Photo: Google Guide/ Shuswap Theatre

Audition dates have been announced for a winter production of a feel-good comedy from a prolific Canadian playwright.

Shuswap Theatre will be hosting auditions on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 for Halfway There, written by Norm Foster and directed by Frank Manning.

The auditions will begin at 7 p.m. each day, held in the Shuswap Theatre at 41 Hudson Ave. NW in Salmon Arm.

Those wishing to audition are only required to attend one of the two dates.

The cast consists of one man between the ages of 38 and 45, three women in their 40s or early 50s, and one woman in her mid 30s.

Rehearsals will begin on Jan. 2, with performances running from Feb. 21 to March 9.

The Shuswap Theatre Society play reading group will be doing a reading of Halfway There on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., and anyone interested is welcome to join in the reading or to listen.

Those interested in auditioning can get a copy of the script or more information by contacting Frank Manning at 250-833-5397 or 250-832-3298, or visit the Shuswap Theatre website for more information.