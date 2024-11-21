Mounties say driver killed in Highway 1 crash was driving wrong way

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A Sorrento man killed in a head-on crash Wednesday near Blind Bay was driving the wrong way on the Trans-Canada Highway, police say.

Emergency crews responded to a head-on collision at about 10 a.m. involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle on Highway 1 between Highlands Drive and Golf Course Drive.

“Evidence at the scene indicates the driver of the passenger vehicle drove into the wrong side of the divided highway, resulting in the collision with the oncoming semi-trailer,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

“Sadly, the driver and only occupant, a 40-year-old man from Sorrento, B.C., succumbed to injuries he’d sustained and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The driver and passenger of the semi-trailer escaped the incident with only minor injuries.

Police closed the Trans-Canada Highway for several hours while they investigated the scene.

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 250-832-6044.