Theft of backpacks in Malakwa leads police to recover stolen cars

The theft of two backpacks from a parked car in Malakwa led police to the recovery of two stolen vehicles more than 200 kilometres away in Naramata.

Sicamous Mounties responded Nov. 12 to a report of a theft from an unattended vehicle at the Eagle River Nature Park in Malakwa.

“The owner had gone hiking and left two backpacks visible in the vehicle,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

“She returned to find her window broken and the backpacks stolen, which contained a laptop and other personal items.”

A tracking device in the laptop allowed the victim to provide police with the location of the laptop, which was at an address in Naramata.

On Nov. 14, RCMP officers from the Penticton and South Okanagan detachments attended the address at the request of Sicamous RCMP and found two stolen vehicles parked nearby.

Police were able to recover the stolen laptop as well as the stolen vehicles.

“This theft serves as a reminder to take valuables with you when parking and not to leave them in sight in an unattended vehicle,” McNeil said.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.