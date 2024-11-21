Former MLA Todd Stone recognized by Chase council for keeping a promise to a local veteran

Photo: Facebook / Todd Stone Former MLA Todd Stone presents Rollie Phillips with the King Charles III Coronation medal

A former MLA was recognized by the mayor of Chase for his support of the village and keeping a promise he made to a local veteran.

At its Nov. 12 regular meeting, Chase council discussed a recommendation to send a thank you letter to former Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Todd Stone for his support.

The recommendation also suggested sending a letter of introductions to the Kamloops-North Thompson MLA elect Ward Stamer.

Mayor David Lepsoe said Stone came to Chase for this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

“I just thought it was great on Remembrance Day that Todd Stone showed up,” Lepsoe said. “He used to come to the parade, then he'd go to Kamloops.”

In September, Stone visited Chase to present Rollie Phillips, a decorated veteran and hardworking community volunteer, with a King Charles III coronation medal.

Lepsoe told council Stone had made a promise to Phillips that he would come out for the Remembrance Day ceremony in Chase, and the mayor was very pleased to see the MLA follow through.

“It just showed the class, that we were so lucky to have representation of someone like that,” Lepsoe added.

Council unanimously agreed to send a letter of thanks to Stone, as well as the letter of introduction to Stamer.