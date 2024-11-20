BMW driver pulled over by police hands over registration for the wrong car, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Salmon Arm police say a driver who smelled strongly of alcohol had his BMW impounded after giving officers registration papers for the wrong vehicle.

Just after midnight on Nov. 10, Salmon Arm RCMP patrolling Fifth Avenue SW allegedly saw a grey 2021 BMW X5 make a left turn directly into an oncoming lane before slowly drifting back across the solid yellow line into the correct lane.

Officers quickly initiated a traffic stop and asked the 47-year-old driver for his licence and insurance.

“The man handed police Alberta registration papers for a different vehicle, and had slow nervous movements,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“Police could smell alcohol coming from the driver."

Officers conducted a breath demand and the driver blew a fail reading on two attempts.

The BMW was impounded for 30 days, and the 47-year-old driver received a 90-day driving prohibition.

RCMP have referred the matter to RoadSafetyBC.