Riverhouse Rescue founded to fight 'epidemic' of abused, abandoned dogs

Photo: Riverhouse Rescue Angels facebook page Riverhouse Rescue founders Jude Prevost(left) and Melissa Hammer(right)

Two local animal lovers have formed a new rescue organization to fight what they say is “an epidemic” of abused and abandoned dogs.

Jude Prevost and Melissa Hammer connected through a shared passion for animals. After volunteering together at a local rescue, they realized another organization was needed.

“It didn't take long to realize that abused and abandoned dogs in Western Canada was an epidemic,” Prevost said. “Pregnant moms and litters of puppies are some of the most critical cases, being the smallest and weakest.”

That was their inspiration for starting the new Riverhouse Rescue society which aims to help dogs in need from across Canada.

Prevost and Hammer and their spouses Art and Steve came together to form the society, with Cindy Goss joining to manage the finances.

Prevost said the name for the society came from Hammer, because her favourite place to be with her dogs is listening to the river that runs by her home.

As soon as the new rescue was started, they took in a new mother dog with a litter of nine newborn puppies from Saskatchewan.

“So far it's been a rewarding challenge,” Prevost said. “The rescue has received funds, donations, offers to foster and lots of publicity from the entire Shuswap area, and with every litter they bring in, they'll be in need of more.”

So far, four of the original litter of puppies have been adopted and Riverhouse Rescue is looking to get the five remaining puppies and their mom, Liora, placed into loving, forever homes.

To learn more about the puppies or to make a donation, visit the Riverhouse Rescue Facebook page for more information.