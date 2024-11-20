Expect major delays on Highway 1 near Blind Bay, DriveBC says

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 1:12 p.m.

Drivers are being told to expect major delays on the Trans-Canada Highway near Blind Bay, where traffic has been reduced to a single lane following a crash on Wednesday morning.

The collision is between Cedar Drive and Greer Road, approximately 12 kilometres west of Tappen.

DriveBC said single-lane alternating traffic is in effect following an earlier closure.

Another update is expected around 3:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 10:43 a.m.

A collision near Blind Bay has the Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions on Wednesday morning, according to DriveBC.

Motorists are being warned to expect major delays due to the crash, described as being between Cedar Drive and Greer Road, approximately 12 kilometres west of Tappen.

A detour route via Highway 97 and Highway 97B is recommended.

DriveBC is expected to issue an update at about 1 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.