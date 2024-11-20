A motorist who refused a breath demand from Salmon Arm RCMP was arrested for public intoxication

Photo: Glacier Media

A man spent some time in the Salmon Arm RCMP drunk tank after he was arrested for public intoxication following an afternoon traffic stop.

According to police, Mounties pulled over a white pickup truck on Fifth Avenue SW at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 10.

“Police spoke with the 47-year-old male driver who was exhibiting signs of intoxication, including failing to notice the police officer standing next to the vehicle window,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“Police advised the man he was required to provide a breath sample, but the man stated he would not provide a sample and rolled up his window.”

Hodges said further attempts to convince the man to provide a sample were unsuccessful and the man continued to refuse.

Police impounded his vehicle for 30 days and the driver was given a 90-day driving prohibition.

The driver was then arrested for public intoxication because police said they did not believe he was able to care for himself.

He was held in custody until he sobered up.