Home demolition needed for new road connectivity to cost City of Salmon Arm tens of thousands more

Photo: Luc Rempel

A house set for demolition to make way for future road connectivity is going to cost the City of Salmon Arm more than it bargained for due to the high cost of hazardous material disposal.

At the Nov. 13 city council meeting, Darin Gerow, manager of roads and parks, presented a recommendation to council to amend the budget to allocate an additional $42,000 for the demolition.

“The City of Salmon Arm acquired the property and structure at 781 30 St. NE for future road connectivity and improvements. These future upgrades will require demolition of the house,” Gerow said.

“As per BC Assessment, we understand the building was constructed in 1968, a period where hazardous materials were incorporated into building finishes and structures.”

The city had a pre-demolition hazardous materials survey report completed in February. When the city requested quotes from local contractors on Oct. 4, the two quotes it received were higher than the $60,000 budget allocated for the demolition.

“Also included within the budget amendment are funds for the water and sewer, hydro, gas, all those services' terminations,” Gerow said.

Of the additional money being added to the project, $30,000 will come from the expo sign reserves, which are no longer needed as the city has installed new entrance signage and previously removed the expo signage.

The remaining $12,000 will be taken from the budget for the demolition of a home on 881 30 St. NE, another property the city purchased to make way for more road connectivity.

“This budget is available as demolition of the garage is no longer required due to an agreement reached with the neighbouring homeowner,” Gerow explained.

Coun. Sylvia Lidngren asked whether any of the materials from the demolition were able to be salvaged rather than being sent to the landfill.

“My understanding is it's all to the landfill,” Gerow said. “The hazardous materials, there is a specific way to dispose of them, and they have to follow all regulations which is most likely the reason for the significant cost increase.”

He added that contractors have the option to salvage wood and usable materials from the demolitions, but typically they simply send the material to the landfill.

“Disappointing, but understandable,” Lindgren responded.

The motion to allocate an additional $42,000 to pay for the demolition of the home at 781 30 St. NE was passed unanimously by council.