New snow grooming machine to provide 'Olympic quality' cross-country trails at ski area near Salmon Arm

Photo: Larch Hills Nordic Society

A new snow groomer and tracksetting machine has arrived at Larch Hills just in time to prepare for the cross country ski season.

Larch Hills Nordic Society released a statement announcing its newly purchased Prinoth Bison X tracksetter has arrived just in time for winter.

With more than a decade of fundraising efforts and a $250,000 BC Capital Gaming Grant the ski club received in March, the organization was able to order the expensive new machine which replaces its aging Pisten Bully snowcat.

In a statement, the club said it is excited about the new addition to Larch Hills, “especially with all the wide trails the area is known for.”

The new tracksetter comes with a few new accessories, like a power tiller and nordic liner which "guarantees cross country ski trails that meet Olympic standards."

The total cost of the tracksetter and tiller was about $630,000, including training, taxes and delivery.

The machine features four track-setting plates and track tillers that can be adjusted independently, and changes positions and surface pressure depending on conditions.

The Prinoth Bison X was selected partly due to its extremely low emissions. The club said it meets the world’s highest emission standards for non-road mobile machinery. It can run on several alternative fuels, as well as regular diesel without any engine modification.

This particular model boasts a special exhaust treatment system that reduces emissions and makes the Bison the cleanest snow groomer in its class, which will help club meet a goal to minimize its carbon footprint.

"The LHNS tracksetting team have already started training on the new machine and are looking forward to laying down some of the best track-set trails in B.C.," the club said.

Learn more about the Larch Hills Nordic Society and its memberships on the society's website.