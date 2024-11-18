Salmon Arm Mounties seeking suspect after downtown business has windows smashed

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP

Salmon Arm Mounties are seeking public assistance to identify a suspect after a downtown business had its windows smashed last week.

On Nov. 13, a business in the 300-block of Ross Street NE in Salmon Arm told police that its windows had been damaged overnight.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Sunday in the hopes of gaining new information.

“Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect,” said Const. Andrew Hodges in a statement.

The suspect is described as a white man who is bald or has short hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with light-coloured pocket.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is being asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP by calling 250-832-6044 and referencing file number 2024-7162.