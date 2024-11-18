Sicamous Fire Rescue tells residents not to be alarmed by controlled burn on Spallumcheen Road

Photo: Sicamous Fire Rescue

Sicamous Fire Rescue is warning residents not to be alarmed if they notice smoke rising near Spallumcheen Road.

In a social media post, the fire department said they are aware of a land clearing controlled burn that will take place at 334 Spallumcheen Rd. this week.

“Sicamous Fire Rescue has completed an inspection of the site and spoken with the person carrying out the burn,” reads the post. “We are confident in the safe execution of this burn.”

Anyone with further questions about outdoor burning is asked to contact Sicamous Fire Rescue at 250-836-2271, or the District of Sicamous bylaw enforcement office at 250-833-6952.