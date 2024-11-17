Highway 1 reopened east of Sicamous after jackknifed semi closed highway

Photo: Drive BC

UPDATE: 6:10 a.m.

Highway 1 east of Sicamous was reopened at about midnight, following an earlier closure.

UPDATE: 8:55 p.m.

Highway 1 (Trans-Canada Highway) remains closed in both directions, approximately 7 kilometres east of Sicamous Road.

A detour is not available.

An estimated time of opening is not available.

ORIGINAL: 7:30 p.m.

A jackknifed trailer has resulted in the closure of Highway 1 (Trans-Canada Highway) in both directions, approximately 7 kilometres east of Sicamous.

The road is closed 100 metres west of Cambie-Solsqua Road, and there is currently no estimated time for reopening.

There is no alternate route or detour is available at this time.

Drivers in the area are being urged to avoid the affected section of Highway 1, as the situation is expected to cause significant delays.

The next update on road conditions will be provided at 8:30 p.m.