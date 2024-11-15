Salmon Arm RCMP arrest drunk driver who attempted to flee after colliding with multiple vehicles

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Salmon Arm Mounties say a drunk driver who totalled his car by colliding with multiple vehicles was arrested after he reportedly attempted to flee the scene.

On Nov. 3, Salmon Arm RCMP received a report that a vehicle had crashed into multiple other vehicles before the driver tried to flee on foot near the intersection of 30 Street SW and the Trans-Canada Highway.

“Police arrived on scene and located the driver, who declined to identify himself,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP. “A breath demand was conducted and the man refused to provide a sample of his breath.”

Refusing a breath demand carries the same penalty as blowing a fail.

Police served the man with a 90-day driving prohibition and his badly damaged 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was impounded for 30 days.

The man was further held in police custody for obstruction and was eventually released once he identified himself to an RCMP officer.

Mounties further referred the matter to RoadSafetyBC.