Sicamous council to consider new wildlife attractant bylaw after increased bear sightings

Photo: Pixabay

The District of Sicamous is preparing a new wildlife attractant bylaw after council heard about bears taking food out of residents' freezers.

Council members discussed the need for a new bylaw during a committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday, June 26.

“There's a high number of bears all over our communities,” Coun. Siobhan Rich said. “They're actually breaking right into houses, they're taking garbage, they're breaking into cars.”

Rich proposed that council consider a wildlife attractant bylaw and explained Sicamous is one of the only municipalities in the area without one.

“Two days ago, we had one opening people's freezers in the tree streets during the day, he just knew how to open the freezer, grabbed his roast and carried on,” she said. “But if you surprise him, then we could have someone hurt, and we don't want that.”

Rich said she has already been in discussion with the local B.C. Conservation officers, and they support a new bylaw.

“There's been over 15 different bears in Sicamous already this year, and he said that's only what's reported, and they are happy to help us write the bylaw,” she said.

The councillor said the conservation officers told her without a bylaw in place, they don’t have much authority to deal with people who may have animal attractants on their property.

Other councillors agreed a bylaw is a good idea, especially with the growing concern around raccoons and rats in the community as well.

“We do have raccoons up by our house too, I saw one at the window the other night when I went into the garage,” said Mayor Colleen Anderson. "They're everywhere, and we need to make sure that they find their way back into the forest.”

Council members voted unanimously to have staff draft a wildlife attractant bylaw for council to consider at a future regular council meeting.