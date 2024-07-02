Sicamous preparing to receive Communities in Bloom judges this weekend

Photo: Luc Rempel

The District of Sicamous is preparing to receive Communities in Bloom judges on July 7 and 8.

In 2022, Sicamous earned the highest possible Communities in Bloom rating of five blooms before taking a year off from the contest in 2023.

Deb Heap, who is involved with organizing this year's Communities in Bloom efforts, provided an update on the initiative at the June 26 committee of the whole meeting. She said it’s going to be a very busy visit for the judges.

“It is going to be kind of a whirlwind, because normally we would have them for two days, and we got them for the equivalent of one day, so Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning,” she said.

Heap said their three categories are environment, heritage and floral displays.

“With the environment, aside from all the great things we're doing, we're going to report on our advocacies about invasive mussels and such," Heap said. “I'm also doing an angle on healthy communities and the whole concept of food security."

She told council the volunteer weeding crew is working extra hard ahead of the judges' visit.

The council members in attendance thanked Heap and her Communities in Bloom volunteers for their work to make Sicamous look its best.

In a post on the District of Sicamous website, the district asked residents to do what they can to make the community look its best before judges arrive.

“In preparation for the judges' arrival on July 7, please take a moment to appreciate the beauty of our community and consider what you can do to make Sicamous sparkle,” reads the post.

“This can be as simple as picking up litter on your daily stroll or weeding your garden. Thank you in advance!”